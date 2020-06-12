All apartments in La Mesa
La Mesa, CA
4566 Date Ave. 6
4566 Date Ave. 6

4566 Date Avenue · (619) 457-6290
Location

4566 Date Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This lovely apartment complex is located in a peaceful neighborhood just a stones throw from downtown La Mesa Village. This upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven/range set and dishwasher) and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. The central A/C and heat is sure to keep your comfortable all year around. The complex features an onsite laundry room, off street carport parking (1 reserved spot) and plenty of on street parking. Water, sewer & trash included in the rent, cats only. Comfortable living in a highly desired area, don’t let this opportunity pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4566 Date Ave. 6 have any available units?
4566 Date Ave. 6 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4566 Date Ave. 6 have?
Some of 4566 Date Ave. 6's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4566 Date Ave. 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4566 Date Ave. 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4566 Date Ave. 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4566 Date Ave. 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4566 Date Ave. 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4566 Date Ave. 6 does offer parking.
Does 4566 Date Ave. 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4566 Date Ave. 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4566 Date Ave. 6 have a pool?
No, 4566 Date Ave. 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4566 Date Ave. 6 have accessible units?
No, 4566 Date Ave. 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4566 Date Ave. 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4566 Date Ave. 6 has units with dishwashers.
