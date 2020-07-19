All apartments in La Mesa
Location

4330 Palm Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/409e6a2088 ---- MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500 Off First Month Rent w/ 13-Month Lease! The Quarry is a unique collection of new one and two bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in an excellent neighborhood of La Mesa, California in San Diego County. Each apartment home features upscale finishes, granite countertops, modern stainless steel appliances, FULL SIZE IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, central A/C, vaulted ceilings, private patio/balcony, and plenty of living space. The Quarry is located just minutes to quaint La Mesa Village with its shops and restaurants, Spring Street Trolley Station, Sprouts Farmers Market, and convenient access to the I-8, I-125 and I-94 freeways. The Quarry offers beautiful apartments in a perfect midsize community. The Quarry is pet friendly with Collier Park in close proximity. The Quarry is a special place. Apply online at: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/207525 The Quarry (619) 303-1897 Office Hours: Monday -Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM manager.quarryapts@gmail.com *PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT* All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent. -Good Credit and Rental History. -A Valid Drivers License or Identification. Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Contemporary Track Lighting Espresso Finish Cabinetry Full Size W/D Granite Countertops Island Or Breakfast Bar Oversized/Energy Efficient Windows Private Covered Patio/Balcony Private Home Entryways Upscale Finishes & Fixtures Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Palm Avenue have any available units?
4330 Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 Palm Avenue have?
Some of 4330 Palm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 4330 Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 Palm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4330 Palm Avenue offer parking?
No, 4330 Palm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4330 Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 Palm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 4330 Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4330 Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4330 Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
