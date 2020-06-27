All apartments in La Mesa
La Mesa, CA
4292 Panorama Drive-1
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM

4292 Panorama Drive-1

4292 Panorama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4292 Panorama Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This gorgeous ranch home is available fully furnished on a month-to-month basis. Includes all the furnishings and amenities pictured as well as all utilities, cable and high speed internet
SFR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4292 Panorama Drive-1 have any available units?
4292 Panorama Drive-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4292 Panorama Drive-1 have?
Some of 4292 Panorama Drive-1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4292 Panorama Drive-1 currently offering any rent specials?
4292 Panorama Drive-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4292 Panorama Drive-1 pet-friendly?
No, 4292 Panorama Drive-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4292 Panorama Drive-1 offer parking?
No, 4292 Panorama Drive-1 does not offer parking.
Does 4292 Panorama Drive-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4292 Panorama Drive-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4292 Panorama Drive-1 have a pool?
No, 4292 Panorama Drive-1 does not have a pool.
Does 4292 Panorama Drive-1 have accessible units?
No, 4292 Panorama Drive-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4292 Panorama Drive-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4292 Panorama Drive-1 has units with dishwashers.
