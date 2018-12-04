4014 Violet St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

2Br-1Ba Quaint Single Story Home in La Mesa - Quaint Single Story Home in La Mesa. Within minutes to shopping, dining and more.



This home has carpet, wood and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave. Spacious cabinet space for kitchen storage



Family room and living areas cooled by central air conditioning and heating by forced heat. The washer and dryer are provided (as is condition), fenced backyard with patio. 1-Car Garage with additional on street parking.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Sewer Paid. Pet will be considered upon approval with additional $250 deposit some breed restrictions may apply. No Smoking.



Year Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



