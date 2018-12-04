All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

4014 Violet St.

4014 Violet Street · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Violet Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2Br-1Ba Quaint Single Story Home in La Mesa - Quaint Single Story Home in La Mesa. Within minutes to shopping, dining and more.

This home has carpet, wood and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave. Spacious cabinet space for kitchen storage

Family room and living areas cooled by central air conditioning and heating by forced heat. The washer and dryer are provided (as is condition), fenced backyard with patio. 1-Car Garage with additional on street parking.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Sewer Paid. Pet will be considered upon approval with additional $250 deposit some breed restrictions may apply. No Smoking.

Year Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4805660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Violet St. have any available units?
4014 Violet St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 Violet St. have?
Some of 4014 Violet St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Violet St. currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Violet St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Violet St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Violet St. is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Violet St. offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Violet St. offers parking.
Does 4014 Violet St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4014 Violet St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Violet St. have a pool?
No, 4014 Violet St. does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Violet St. have accessible units?
No, 4014 Violet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Violet St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Violet St. does not have units with dishwashers.
