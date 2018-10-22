3874 American Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool internet access

Non-Smoking Property!



Located in a Park-like setting (just over 1 acre of land) with lots of trees and shade, this guest house is tucked away from street view on a private cul-de-sac. The unit boasts marble floors, ceiling fans, wall A/C, mirrored closet doors and a private balcony/deck with a view. There is a huge fenced yard for exploring, a very large sandbox and a treehouse. The property also has a solar-heated pool.



Utilities: There is a flat rate (based on single occupancy) of $130/mo added to rent to include utilities (gas & electric, water, trash, washer and dryer, cable & WiFi).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,338, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,288, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

