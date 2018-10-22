All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:19 PM

3874 American Avenue

3874 American Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3874 American Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Non-Smoking Property!

Located in a Park-like setting (just over 1 acre of land) with lots of trees and shade, this guest house is tucked away from street view on a private cul-de-sac. The unit boasts marble floors, ceiling fans, wall A/C, mirrored closet doors and a private balcony/deck with a view. There is a huge fenced yard for exploring, a very large sandbox and a treehouse. The property also has a solar-heated pool.

Utilities: There is a flat rate (based on single occupancy) of $130/mo added to rent to include utilities (gas & electric, water, trash, washer and dryer, cable & WiFi).

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-3262
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,338, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,288, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
