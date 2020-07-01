All apartments in La Mesa
3603 King St J
3603 King St J

3603 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

3603 King Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 Bedroom 2 bath aptment - Property Id: 183173

Amazing 3bedroom 2 bath apartment in La Meaa! Two off street parking spaces! Pets upon approval. Coin Laundry on site. Upstairs corner unit. Call Linda or Bill at 619-342-5960 for details or showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183173
Property Id 183173

(RLNE5378394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

