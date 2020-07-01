Large 3 Bedroom 2 bath aptment - Property Id: 183173
Amazing 3bedroom 2 bath apartment in La Meaa! Two off street parking spaces! Pets upon approval. Coin Laundry on site. Upstairs corner unit. Call Linda or Bill at 619-342-5960 for details or showing. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183173 Property Id 183173
(RLNE5378394)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3603 King St J have any available units?
3603 King St J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 King St J have?
Some of 3603 King St J's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 King St J currently offering any rent specials?
3603 King St J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 King St J pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 King St J is pet friendly.
Does 3603 King St J offer parking?
Yes, 3603 King St J offers parking.
Does 3603 King St J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 King St J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 King St J have a pool?
No, 3603 King St J does not have a pool.
Does 3603 King St J have accessible units?
No, 3603 King St J does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 King St J have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 King St J does not have units with dishwashers.
