La Habra, CA
985 S. Idaho St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

985 S. Idaho St.

985 North Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Location

985 North Idaho Street, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Mi Casa @Idaho Apartments to apply now CALL (800) 942-3262 or click hear... http://www.micasaapartments.com/ - Welcome Home to Mi Casa @Idaho Apartments ! We are conveniently located In the City of La Habra, near shopping, entertainment, Disneyland and Downtown La Habra. Blending the best of metropolitan conveniences and peaceful-style comfort, our Newly Renovated Mi Casa @Idaho Apartments offers you distinctive Two bedroom floor plans featuring fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel Fridge & Stove, 2 Bathrooms and 2 accessible enclosed parking spaces, as well as a stackable washer & dryer that comes with the unit. A short One (1) year lease is another benefit that Mi Casa @Idaho Apartments offers to all of our tenants. Apply online or call us today to discover why our residents are proud to call Mi Casa @Idaho Apartments home.

Where Mi Casa Es Su Casa when it comes to finding the perfect place to call Home..... Sweet Home!

!!!!! Easy Approval CALL NOW (800) 942-3262 !!!

** No Section 8 **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4426558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 S. Idaho St. have any available units?
985 S. Idaho St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 985 S. Idaho St. have?
Some of 985 S. Idaho St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 S. Idaho St. currently offering any rent specials?
985 S. Idaho St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 S. Idaho St. pet-friendly?
No, 985 S. Idaho St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 985 S. Idaho St. offer parking?
Yes, 985 S. Idaho St. offers parking.
Does 985 S. Idaho St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 985 S. Idaho St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 S. Idaho St. have a pool?
Yes, 985 S. Idaho St. has a pool.
Does 985 S. Idaho St. have accessible units?
No, 985 S. Idaho St. does not have accessible units.
Does 985 S. Idaho St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 S. Idaho St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 S. Idaho St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 S. Idaho St. does not have units with air conditioning.

