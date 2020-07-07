985 S. Idaho St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Mi Casa @Idaho Apartments to apply now CALL (800) 942-3262 or click hear... http://www.micasaapartments.com/ - Welcome Home to Mi Casa @Idaho Apartments ! We are conveniently located In the City of La Habra, near shopping, entertainment, Disneyland and Downtown La Habra. Blending the best of metropolitan conveniences and peaceful-style comfort, our Newly Renovated Mi Casa @Idaho Apartments offers you distinctive Two bedroom floor plans featuring fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel Fridge & Stove, 2 Bathrooms and 2 accessible enclosed parking spaces, as well as a stackable washer & dryer that comes with the unit. A short One (1) year lease is another benefit that Mi Casa @Idaho Apartments offers to all of our tenants. Apply online or call us today to discover why our residents are proud to call Mi Casa @Idaho Apartments home.



Where Mi Casa Es Su Casa when it comes to finding the perfect place to call Home..... Sweet Home!



** No Section 8 **



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4426558)