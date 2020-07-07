All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 955 Las Lomas Drive #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
955 Las Lomas Drive #A
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

955 Las Lomas Drive #A

955 West Las Lomas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

955 West Las Lomas Drive, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, All ground floor condo. -
This up-dated unit features new countertops kitchen, new bathroom countertops, and brand new flooring throughout. There are Three bedrooms with large closets and Two (2) Bathrooms. Outside patio. Single car garage & one outside parking spot. Central A/C to keep you cool. Water Paid. No Pets.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851 / www.seipm.com

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5377985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Las Lomas Drive #A have any available units?
955 Las Lomas Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 955 Las Lomas Drive #A have?
Some of 955 Las Lomas Drive #A's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Las Lomas Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
955 Las Lomas Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Las Lomas Drive #A pet-friendly?
No, 955 Las Lomas Drive #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 955 Las Lomas Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 955 Las Lomas Drive #A offers parking.
Does 955 Las Lomas Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Las Lomas Drive #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Las Lomas Drive #A have a pool?
No, 955 Las Lomas Drive #A does not have a pool.
Does 955 Las Lomas Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 955 Las Lomas Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Las Lomas Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Las Lomas Drive #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Las Lomas Drive #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 955 Las Lomas Drive #A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr
La Habra, CA 92835

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles