922 North WALNUT Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:33 AM
922 North WALNUT Street
922 North Walnut Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
922 North Walnut Street, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit townhouse with 3 beds and 2, 1/2 baths and 2 car attached garage. fireplace in living room and private fenced patio master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. washer and dryer in garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 North WALNUT Street have any available units?
922 North WALNUT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Habra, CA
.
What amenities does 922 North WALNUT Street have?
Some of 922 North WALNUT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 922 North WALNUT Street currently offering any rent specials?
922 North WALNUT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 North WALNUT Street pet-friendly?
No, 922 North WALNUT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Habra
.
Does 922 North WALNUT Street offer parking?
Yes, 922 North WALNUT Street offers parking.
Does 922 North WALNUT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 North WALNUT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 North WALNUT Street have a pool?
No, 922 North WALNUT Street does not have a pool.
Does 922 North WALNUT Street have accessible units?
No, 922 North WALNUT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 922 North WALNUT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 North WALNUT Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 North WALNUT Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 North WALNUT Street does not have units with air conditioning.
