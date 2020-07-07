Rent Calculator
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
630 Ridgeway Ln
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
630 Ridgeway Ln
630 Ridgeway Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
630 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
$1550 - Quiet 2 Bed/1Bath in La Habra. Downstairs 3 unit triplex apartment
714 777-7819 Jean
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have any available units?
630 Ridgeway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Habra, CA
.
Is 630 Ridgeway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
630 Ridgeway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Ridgeway Ln pet-friendly?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Habra
.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 630 Ridgeway Ln offers parking.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have a pool?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have accessible units?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
