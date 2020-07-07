All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 630 Ridgeway Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
630 Ridgeway Ln
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

630 Ridgeway Ln

630 Ridgeway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

630 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
$1550 - Quiet 2 Bed/1Bath in La Habra. Downstairs 3 unit triplex apartment
714 777-7819 Jean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have any available units?
630 Ridgeway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
Is 630 Ridgeway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
630 Ridgeway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Ridgeway Ln pet-friendly?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 630 Ridgeway Ln offers parking.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have a pool?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have accessible units?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Ridgeway Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Ridgeway Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr
La Habra, CA 92835
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles