Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:46 AM

536 W. Greenwood Ave.

536 West Greenwood Avenue · (562) 920-7851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

536 West Greenwood Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 536 W. Greenwood Ave. · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home - RENT ME! - A Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home sits on a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to schools, stores and restaurants. The house has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms (master room is downstairs) and 1 3/4 bathrooms as well as interior laundry area, move in ready!!!. It features Wood and carpet flooring, updated lighting, fixtures, recess lights, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, tank-less water heater, AC unit, Double garage door & opener, double pane windows, landscaping and sprinkler system. Must see to appreciate.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851
www.seipm.com

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

(RLNE4987781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 W. Greenwood Ave. have any available units?
536 W. Greenwood Ave. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 536 W. Greenwood Ave. have?
Some of 536 W. Greenwood Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 W. Greenwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
536 W. Greenwood Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 W. Greenwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 W. Greenwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 536 W. Greenwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 536 W. Greenwood Ave. does offer parking.
Does 536 W. Greenwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 W. Greenwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 W. Greenwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 536 W. Greenwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 536 W. Greenwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 536 W. Greenwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 536 W. Greenwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 W. Greenwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 W. Greenwood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 536 W. Greenwood Ave. has units with air conditioning.
