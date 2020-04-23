536 W. Greenwood Ave.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home - RENT ME! - A Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home sits on a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to schools, stores and restaurants. The house has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms (master room is downstairs) and 1 3/4 bathrooms as well as interior laundry area, move in ready!!!. It features Wood and carpet flooring, updated lighting, fixtures, recess lights, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, tank-less water heater, AC unit, Double garage door & opener, double pane windows, landscaping and sprinkler system. Must see to appreciate.



Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:



Safeguard Equities Inc.

14316 Bellflower Blvd.

Bellflower, CA 90706

(562) 920-7851

www.seipm.com



**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.



(RLNE4987781)