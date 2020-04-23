All apartments in La Habra
330 Latchwood Ln.

330 Latchwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

330 Latchwood Lane, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Available NOW in La Habra!* - Open House info. on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *NO SECTION 8* 1 year lease. Security Deposit on approved credit.

Come see this spacious ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in La Habra! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the hills off of Euclid south of Imperial Hwy, this one-story home offers Central AC/Heat; a 2 car attached garage w/ laundry hook-ups; spacious living room with fireplace; bonus family room off of the kitchen; master suite with your own full, private bath, walk-in closet, and direct access to the back yard; and full guest/hall bath with a dual vanity sink. Located off of Euclid at Country Hills, you'll be within minutes of tons of shopping and restaurants off of Imperial Hwy., St. Jude Hospital, Laguna Lake Park, the Fullerton Golf Course, Biola University, Westridge Golf Club, Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve, and the Brea Mall.

Utilities Included: Landscaping
Appliances Included: Wall Oven, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Central AC/Heat

Office DRE# 01899596. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3873585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Latchwood Ln. have any available units?
330 Latchwood Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 330 Latchwood Ln. have?
Some of 330 Latchwood Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Latchwood Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
330 Latchwood Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Latchwood Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 330 Latchwood Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 330 Latchwood Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 330 Latchwood Ln. offers parking.
Does 330 Latchwood Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Latchwood Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Latchwood Ln. have a pool?
No, 330 Latchwood Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 330 Latchwood Ln. have accessible units?
No, 330 Latchwood Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Latchwood Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Latchwood Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Latchwood Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Latchwood Ln. has units with air conditioning.
