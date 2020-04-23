330 Latchwood Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

*Available NOW in La Habra!* - Open House info. on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *NO SECTION 8* 1 year lease. Security Deposit on approved credit.



Come see this spacious ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in La Habra! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the hills off of Euclid south of Imperial Hwy, this one-story home offers Central AC/Heat; a 2 car attached garage w/ laundry hook-ups; spacious living room with fireplace; bonus family room off of the kitchen; master suite with your own full, private bath, walk-in closet, and direct access to the back yard; and full guest/hall bath with a dual vanity sink. Located off of Euclid at Country Hills, you'll be within minutes of tons of shopping and restaurants off of Imperial Hwy., St. Jude Hospital, Laguna Lake Park, the Fullerton Golf Course, Biola University, Westridge Golf Club, Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve, and the Brea Mall.



Utilities Included: Landscaping

Appliances Included: Wall Oven, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Central AC/Heat



Office DRE# 01899596. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



