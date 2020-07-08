Rent Calculator
La Habra, CA
/
251 Bishop Drive
251 Bishop Drive
251 Bishop Drive
·
Location
251 Bishop Drive, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable neighborhood.
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 251 Bishop Drive have any available units?
251 Bishop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Habra, CA
.
What amenities does 251 Bishop Drive have?
Some of 251 Bishop Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 251 Bishop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
251 Bishop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Bishop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 Bishop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 251 Bishop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 251 Bishop Drive offers parking.
Does 251 Bishop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Bishop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Bishop Drive have a pool?
No, 251 Bishop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 251 Bishop Drive have accessible units?
No, 251 Bishop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Bishop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Bishop Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Bishop Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 251 Bishop Drive has units with air conditioning.
