La Habra, CA
200 Valley Home Avenue
Last updated April 20 2019 at 2:00 PM

200 Valley Home Avenue

Location

200 Valley Home Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Recently remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath unit with Air Conditioning and private courtyard, Located behind the main house, Laminated Floor, Dual Pane Windows, Remodeled Bathroom and a Kitchen, 1 Car garage, Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Valley Home Avenue have any available units?
200 Valley Home Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 200 Valley Home Avenue have?
Some of 200 Valley Home Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Valley Home Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 Valley Home Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Valley Home Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 200 Valley Home Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 200 Valley Home Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 200 Valley Home Avenue offers parking.
Does 200 Valley Home Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Valley Home Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Valley Home Avenue have a pool?
No, 200 Valley Home Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 200 Valley Home Avenue have accessible units?
No, 200 Valley Home Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Valley Home Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Valley Home Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Valley Home Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Valley Home Avenue has units with air conditioning.
