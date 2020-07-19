Recently remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath unit with Air Conditioning and private courtyard, Located behind the main house, Laminated Floor, Dual Pane Windows, Remodeled Bathroom and a Kitchen, 1 Car garage, Move in Ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Valley Home Avenue have any available units?
200 Valley Home Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 200 Valley Home Avenue have?
Some of 200 Valley Home Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Valley Home Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 Valley Home Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.