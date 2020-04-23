All apartments in La Habra
1860 W Hillandale Avenue
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

1860 W Hillandale Avenue

1860 Hillandale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1860 Hillandale Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy cul-de-sac rental home. Just what you have been waiting for....clean and move in condition. Open kitchen includes spacious granite counter tops, new oven with warmer, breakfast counter overlooking dining area. Formal living room with fireplace that peeks through to dining area. Family room off of kitchen. Laundry area in closet off of family room. Master suite with shower. Hallway bathroom has large vanity area and skylight. All new flooring is smooth surface with tile and laminate. Sprawling backyard includes patio area, grass and play room. 2 car garage is separated from home and a very long driveway. Gardener included. Clean and move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 W Hillandale Avenue have any available units?
1860 W Hillandale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1860 W Hillandale Avenue have?
Some of 1860 W Hillandale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 W Hillandale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1860 W Hillandale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 W Hillandale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1860 W Hillandale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1860 W Hillandale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1860 W Hillandale Avenue offers parking.
Does 1860 W Hillandale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 W Hillandale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 W Hillandale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1860 W Hillandale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1860 W Hillandale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1860 W Hillandale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 W Hillandale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 W Hillandale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 W Hillandale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 W Hillandale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
