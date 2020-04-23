1860 W Hillandale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy cul-de-sac rental home. Just what you have been waiting for....clean and move in condition. Open kitchen includes spacious granite counter tops, new oven with warmer, breakfast counter overlooking dining area. Formal living room with fireplace that peeks through to dining area. Family room off of kitchen. Laundry area in closet off of family room. Master suite with shower. Hallway bathroom has large vanity area and skylight. All new flooring is smooth surface with tile and laminate. Sprawling backyard includes patio area, grass and play room. 2 car garage is separated from home and a very long driveway. Gardener included. Clean and move in condition.