1790 Silver Maple Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2b/2b Condo in La Habra! - MUST SEE 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Heritage Village. Blocks away from Westridge Plaza, La Habra Marketplace, Vista Grande Park & Terraza Park. Conveniently located near Rancho Starbuck Intermediate School, Whittier Christian School, Whittier Christian High School & La Habra High School.



RENT AMOUNT: $2,450/month

DEPOSIT: $2,450

PET DEPOSIT: $200/pet



- Appliances included: washer & dryer, dishwasher, range microwave & stove/oven.

- Central Air Conditioning & Heater

- Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms

- Attached Double Car Garage

- Community Center w/ Multiple Pools & Spas

- Laundry in Garage

.....& much more!



Requirements:

- Minimum of 600 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply



(RLNE5227154)