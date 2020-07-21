1790 Silver Maple Dr

Amenities
Spacious 2b/2b Condo in La Habra! - MUST SEE 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Heritage Village. Blocks away from Westridge Plaza, La Habra Marketplace, Vista Grande Park & Terraza Park. Conveniently located near Rancho Starbuck Intermediate School, Whittier Christian School, Whittier Christian High School & La Habra High School.
RENT AMOUNT: $2,450/month
DEPOSIT: $2,450
PET DEPOSIT: $200/pet
- Appliances included: washer & dryer, dishwasher, range microwave & stove/oven.
- Central Air Conditioning & Heater
- Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms
- Attached Double Car Garage
- Community Center w/ Multiple Pools & Spas
- Laundry in Garage
.....& much more!
Requirements:
- Minimum of 600 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply
(RLNE5227154)