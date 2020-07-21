All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 1790 Silver Maple Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1790 Silver Maple Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1790 Silver Maple Dr

1790 Silver Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1790 Silver Maple Drive, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2b/2b Condo in La Habra! - MUST SEE 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Heritage Village. Blocks away from Westridge Plaza, La Habra Marketplace, Vista Grande Park & Terraza Park. Conveniently located near Rancho Starbuck Intermediate School, Whittier Christian School, Whittier Christian High School & La Habra High School.

RENT AMOUNT: $2,450/month
DEPOSIT: $2,450
PET DEPOSIT: $200/pet

- Appliances included: washer & dryer, dishwasher, range microwave & stove/oven.
- Central Air Conditioning & Heater
- Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms
- Attached Double Car Garage
- Community Center w/ Multiple Pools & Spas
- Laundry in Garage
.....& much more!

Requirements:
- Minimum of 600 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

(RLNE5227154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1790 Silver Maple Dr have any available units?
1790 Silver Maple Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1790 Silver Maple Dr have?
Some of 1790 Silver Maple Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1790 Silver Maple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1790 Silver Maple Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 Silver Maple Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1790 Silver Maple Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1790 Silver Maple Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1790 Silver Maple Dr offers parking.
Does 1790 Silver Maple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1790 Silver Maple Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 Silver Maple Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1790 Silver Maple Dr has a pool.
Does 1790 Silver Maple Dr have accessible units?
No, 1790 Silver Maple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 Silver Maple Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1790 Silver Maple Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1790 Silver Maple Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1790 Silver Maple Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Habra 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Habra Apartments with BalconiesLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles