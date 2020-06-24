Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 1216 Marble Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1216 Marble Ln
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1216 Marble Ln
1216 Marble Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1216 Marble Lane, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City
Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Kitchen Just remodel/new floors - Property Id: 111076
Kitchen Just remodeled, new floors, must see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111076
Property Id 111076
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4809982)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1216 Marble Ln have any available units?
1216 Marble Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Habra, CA
.
What amenities does 1216 Marble Ln have?
Some of 1216 Marble Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1216 Marble Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Marble Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Marble Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Marble Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Habra
.
Does 1216 Marble Ln offer parking?
No, 1216 Marble Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Marble Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Marble Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Marble Ln have a pool?
No, 1216 Marble Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Marble Ln have accessible units?
No, 1216 Marble Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Marble Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Marble Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Marble Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Marble Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr
La Habra, CA 92835
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
Similar Pages
La Habra 1 Bedrooms
La Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with Balcony
La Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Glendora, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
La Habra City
Lowell
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles