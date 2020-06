Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

This highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Woodlake Village Condo has 992 Sqft. Ceramic tile flooring at entry, kitchen, and bathroom. "Wood look" porcelain flooring in the living room and hallway. Earth tone carpeting in both bedrooms. Beautiful crown molding and baseboards throughout. Large closets in both bedrooms. Walk-in closet in master. Great balcony with view of neighborhood and foothills. All stainless steel appliances included. Community laundry room downstairs. Association pool & spa.