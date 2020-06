Amenities

1020 W Country View Available 01/01/20 Beautiful Townhouse! - This Beautifully Townhouse includes:

2 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

AC

Private Backyard Patio

Fridge, Microwave, Stove, Washer and Dryer

Inclosed Garage w/ 1 Car Spot and Storage

Community Pool

Private Gated Community



FIRST SHOWINGS WILL BE THE OPEN HOUSE WHICH IS SAT & SUN 11-23 and 11-24

Contact Marisol if you have any questions and showings at: 909-489-5939



