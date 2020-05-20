472 E Avocado Crest Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/01/20 750SF Cottage Home-City Views - Property Id: 277678



Beautiful Cottage home with walk-in closet, laundry room, 1 car garage with lots of storage, enclosed porch & small yard in La Habra Heights. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, & lots of windows to enjoy the beautiful views. YouTube video link:

https://youtu.be/l4P05fPmt7w?t=1m28s

-Gardener included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277678

Property Id 277678



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5772284)