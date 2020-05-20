472 E Avocado Crest Rd

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 750SF Cottage Home-City Views - Property Id: 277678
Beautiful Cottage home with walk-in closet, laundry room, 1 car garage with lots of storage, enclosed porch & small yard in La Habra Heights. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, & lots of windows to enjoy the beautiful views. YouTube video link:
https://youtu.be/l4P05fPmt7w?t=1m28s
-Gardener included
No Pets Allowed
