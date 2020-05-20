All apartments in La Habra Heights
472 E Avocado Crest Rd

472 Avocado Crest Road · No Longer Available
Location

472 Avocado Crest Road, La Habra Heights, CA 90631
La Habra Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Available 07/01/20 750SF Cottage Home-City Views - Property Id: 277678

Beautiful Cottage home with walk-in closet, laundry room, 1 car garage with lots of storage, enclosed porch & small yard in La Habra Heights. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, & lots of windows to enjoy the beautiful views. YouTube video link:
https://youtu.be/l4P05fPmt7w?t=1m28s
-Gardener included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277678
Property Id 277678

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

