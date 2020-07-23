66 Furnished Apartments for rent in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Verdugo Woodlands
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of La Crescenta-Montrose
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
29 Units Available
City Center
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,730
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
57 Units Available
City Center
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,930
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes + $500 Look & Lease! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
21 Units Available
Vineyard
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,907
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
35 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
13 Units Available
Verdugo Viejo
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,635
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
13 Units Available
Vineyard
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,141
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grandview
1058 Allen Ave
1058 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316490 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vineyard
634 W California Ave 2
634 West California Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
Unit 2 Available 08/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316785 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE REAR PROPERTY ON
Results within 10 miles of La Crescenta-Montrose
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Rancho Adjacent
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,655
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
15 Units Available
Hollywood
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,871
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,293
1125 sqft
Includes balcony, den and loft. Large nine- to 20-foot-high vaulted ceilings. Private outdoor space in every unit. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
33 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,835
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
930 sqft
Pet-friendly community with studio and one-bedroom apartments. Gated for privacy with a BBQ/picnic area and business center on premises. Great location in North Hollywood with Orange and Red Line Metro across the street.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,260
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
24 Units Available
Hollywood
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,765
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1294 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
92 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,565
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
998 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
66 Units Available
Northwest District
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,600
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
909 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
22 Units Available
Greater Griffith Park
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1060 sqft
Close to Griffith Park and The Greek Theatre. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies and kitchens with breakfast bars. On-site conveniences include a fitness center and outdoor recreation areas. Reserved parking available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,106
945 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1484 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,070
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
48 Units Available
Hollywood
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,166
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,268
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
1162 sqft
A staple in Hollywood living, Eastown offers the maximum in lifestyle flexibility.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
3 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1443 sqft
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Hollywood
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1074 sqft
Brand New!Vues on Gordon, the most vibrant community in Hollywood, takes center stage between Sunset & Hollywood Blvd. Next door neighbors include the Palladium, Fonda Theatre, and Pantages Theatre, the most iconic of venues in the city.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
Hollywood United
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,570
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Hollywood Hills and West LA. This community's amenities include a patio with exercise bikes, a large outdoor rooftop and a grill area. Each home includes contemporary fixtures in a restored building.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Furnished apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

