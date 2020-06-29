Rent Calculator
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
4918 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM
4918 Pennsylvania Ave
4918 Pennsylvania Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4918 Pennsylvania Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4918 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
4918 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
.
What amenities does 4918 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 4918 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4918 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose
.
Does 4918 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 4918 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4918 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 4918 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 4918 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4918 Pennsylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4918 Pennsylvania Ave has units with air conditioning.
