All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue

4606 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4606 Pennsylvania Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen w/ upgraded features. Call/Text for Showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have any available units?
4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have?
Some of 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gym
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts