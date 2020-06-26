Rent Calculator
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue
4606 Pennsylvania Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4606 Pennsylvania Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen w/ upgraded features. Call/Text for Showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have any available units?
4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
.
What amenities does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have?
Some of 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose
.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4606 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
