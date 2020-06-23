2926 Fairmount Avenue

Amenities

Recently renovated 800 square foot apartment for rent in La Crescenta. Come live in the pride of the foothills where there are award-winning schools and just a quick drive to downtown LA. This great one bedroom / one bathroom unit was recently redone with new doors, floors, dual pane windows, water heater, cupboards/ counters, stove, LED recessed lighting, and much more. Units are nicely arranged and have a dining area and separate room for washer and dryer. Extra $50 p/month for pets plus $400 deposit.