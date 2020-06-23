All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
2926 Fairmount Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:20 AM

2926 Fairmount Avenue

2926 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2926 Fairmount Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 800 square foot apartment for rent in La Crescenta. Come live in the pride of the foothills where there are award-winning schools and just a quick drive to downtown LA. This great one bedroom / one bathroom unit was recently redone with new doors, floors, dual pane windows, water heater, cupboards/ counters, stove, LED recessed lighting, and much more. Units are nicely arranged and have a dining area and separate room for washer and dryer. Extra $50 p/month for pets plus $400 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
2926 Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2926 Fairmount Avenue have?
Some of 2926 Fairmount Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Fairmount Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 Fairmount Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2926 Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
No, 2926 Fairmount Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2926 Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 Fairmount Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 2926 Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2926 Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Fairmount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 Fairmount Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 Fairmount Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
