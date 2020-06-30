All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 2909 Henrietta Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
2909 Henrietta Avenue
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

2909 Henrietta Avenue

2909 Henrietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2909 Henrietta Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
High in Foothills La Crescenta location3 bedrooms, 2 bathsDenHardwood floorsStainless steel kitchen appliancesTastefully remodeled throughoutDouble car garageGlendale SchoolsLow maintenance landscapingReady for occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Henrietta Avenue have any available units?
2909 Henrietta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2909 Henrietta Avenue have?
Some of 2909 Henrietta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Henrietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Henrietta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Henrietta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Henrietta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2909 Henrietta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Henrietta Avenue offers parking.
Does 2909 Henrietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 Henrietta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Henrietta Avenue have a pool?
No, 2909 Henrietta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Henrietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2909 Henrietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Henrietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Henrietta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Henrietta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Henrietta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gym
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts