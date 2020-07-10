All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

2721 Ridgepine Drive

2721 Ridge Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2721 Ridge Pine Drive, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just finished inside upgrades thruout! No one ever used! A turnkey condition! No need to preview! Immediate occupancy available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have any available units?
2721 Ridgepine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have?
Some of 2721 Ridgepine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Ridgepine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Ridgepine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Ridgepine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Ridgepine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Ridgepine Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Ridgepine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have a pool?
No, 2721 Ridgepine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 Ridgepine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Ridgepine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Ridgepine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

