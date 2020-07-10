Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 2721 Ridgepine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
2721 Ridgepine Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2721 Ridgepine Drive
2721 Ridge Pine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
2721 Ridge Pine Drive, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just finished inside upgrades thruout! No one ever used! A turnkey condition! No need to preview! Immediate occupancy available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have any available units?
2721 Ridgepine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
.
What amenities does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have?
Some of 2721 Ridgepine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2721 Ridgepine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Ridgepine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Ridgepine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Ridgepine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose
.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Ridgepine Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Ridgepine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have a pool?
No, 2721 Ridgepine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 Ridgepine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Ridgepine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Ridgepine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Ridgepine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
Similar Pages
La Crescenta-Montrose 1 Bedrooms
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gym
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CA
Del Aire, CA
San Pasqual, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Westmont, CA
Castaic, CA
Oak Park, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
Compton, CA
Topanga, CA
Temple City, CA
Montebello, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts