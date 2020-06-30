2366 Mira Vista

Amenities
Convenient 1 br, 1 ba, Ground level access, West Side Unit of Front building, Spacious Living room w/ Guest Closet-Storage, Dining Area, Window AC/Wall Heater, Br w/ceiling fan, full ba w/ tile floor/wall, kitchen door to outside parking area. Previous remodel was: installed Bamboo Wood Floor, int paint, double pane windows, Kit-Granite Counter tops-cabinets-sink-tile floor, window ac, bath-ceramic tile floor/wall. Hallway w walk in closet. Refrigerator & Gas Range to stay without warranty. Immediate move in possible.