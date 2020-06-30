All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM

2366 Mira Vista

2366 Miravista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2366 Miravista Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient 1 br, 1 ba, Ground level access, West Side Unit of Front building, Spacious Living room w/ Guest Closet-Storage, Dining Area, Window AC/Wall Heater, Br w/ceiling fan, full ba w/ tile floor/wall, kitchen door to outside parking area. Previous remodel was: installed Bamboo Wood Floor, int paint, double pane windows, Kit-Granite Counter tops-cabinets-sink-tile floor, window ac, bath-ceramic tile floor/wall. Hallway w walk in closet. Refrigerator & Gas Range to stay without warranty. Immediate move in possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 Mira Vista have any available units?
2366 Mira Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2366 Mira Vista have?
Some of 2366 Mira Vista's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 Mira Vista currently offering any rent specials?
2366 Mira Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 Mira Vista pet-friendly?
No, 2366 Mira Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2366 Mira Vista offer parking?
Yes, 2366 Mira Vista offers parking.
Does 2366 Mira Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2366 Mira Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 Mira Vista have a pool?
No, 2366 Mira Vista does not have a pool.
Does 2366 Mira Vista have accessible units?
No, 2366 Mira Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 Mira Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2366 Mira Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 2366 Mira Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2366 Mira Vista has units with air conditioning.

