2366 Mira Vista

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient 1 br, 1 ba, Ground level access, West Side Unit of Front building, Spacious Living room w/ Guest Closet-Storage, Dining Area, Window AC/Wall Heater, Br w/ceiling fan, full ba w/ tile floor/wall, kitchen door to outside parking area. Previous remodel was: installed Bamboo Wood Floor, int paint, double pane windows, Kit-Granite Counter tops-cabinets-sink-tile floor, window ac, bath-ceramic tile floor/wall. Hallway w walk in closet. Refrigerator & Gas Range to stay without warranty. Immediate move in possible.