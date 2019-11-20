All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Find more places like 729 Starlight Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
729 Starlight Heights
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

729 Starlight Heights

729 W Starlight Heights Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Cañada Flintridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

729 W Starlight Heights Dr, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
729 Starlight Heights Available 12/15/19 Wonderful Townhouse! 3 bed 2.5 bath in Golf Course Community. - Very spacious La Canada townhouse 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is bright and airy, with great view of the golf course. The main floor offers a step-down living room with a gas fireplace, guest bathroom and a dining area with wood flooring. The charming kitchen has been updated with tile counters and comes with a refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher and a built in microwave. Carpeted bedrooms are located on the second floor in addition to two bathrooms. The master suite has large closets and a private updated bathroom. The 2 car garage for the tenants convenience. This home is in the La Canada school district.

*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3230681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Starlight Heights have any available units?
729 Starlight Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 729 Starlight Heights have?
Some of 729 Starlight Heights's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Starlight Heights currently offering any rent specials?
729 Starlight Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Starlight Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Starlight Heights is pet friendly.
Does 729 Starlight Heights offer parking?
Yes, 729 Starlight Heights offers parking.
Does 729 Starlight Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Starlight Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Starlight Heights have a pool?
No, 729 Starlight Heights does not have a pool.
Does 729 Starlight Heights have accessible units?
No, 729 Starlight Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Starlight Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Starlight Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Starlight Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 Starlight Heights has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Cañada Flintridge 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Balconies
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with GaragesLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Parking
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts