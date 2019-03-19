Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4411 Wasatch Drive
4411 Wasatch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4411 Wasatch Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
French Italian Villa with Trellis and Pool; La Canada School district; YMCA next door
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21055
(RLNE4480276)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4411 Wasatch Drive have any available units?
4411 Wasatch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
.
What amenities does 4411 Wasatch Drive have?
Some of 4411 Wasatch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4411 Wasatch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Wasatch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Wasatch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Wasatch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Wasatch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Wasatch Drive offers parking.
Does 4411 Wasatch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 Wasatch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Wasatch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4411 Wasatch Drive has a pool.
Does 4411 Wasatch Drive have accessible units?
No, 4411 Wasatch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Wasatch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 Wasatch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4411 Wasatch Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4411 Wasatch Drive has units with air conditioning.
