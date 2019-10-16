201 Mariners View Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Private Retreat in La Caada -

Come home to your private retreat on a beautiful street in La Caada. Get away from the hustle and bustle of city life while still enjoying city views. Drive up the tree lined street to the cul-de-sac into your private driveway. This spacious 5 bedroom / 3 bath home has room for everyone. The two-story house includes a 2 car attached garage and washer & dryer. Entertain on the massive patio with a built-in fire pit, including a private backyard up against an animal preserve. House is designed for entertaining and having all of your favorite people in one place. Flow from the kitchen and pass your food to the exterior bar. La Caada is the #1 school district in California, highly valued by parents and students throughout Los Angeles. Access to private pool and tennis courts only available to community members. Pets welcome with pet deposit, pet rent and will need to go through pet verification process. Subject to agreement by the owner.



Make this your home today and call Wookey to view at 424.202.2029.



(RLNE5028145)