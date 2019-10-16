All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

201 Mariners View Lane

No Longer Available
Location

201 Mariners View St, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Private Retreat in La Caada -
Come home to your private retreat on a beautiful street in La Caada. Get away from the hustle and bustle of city life while still enjoying city views. Drive up the tree lined street to the cul-de-sac into your private driveway. This spacious 5 bedroom / 3 bath home has room for everyone. The two-story house includes a 2 car attached garage and washer & dryer. Entertain on the massive patio with a built-in fire pit, including a private backyard up against an animal preserve. House is designed for entertaining and having all of your favorite people in one place. Flow from the kitchen and pass your food to the exterior bar. La Caada is the #1 school district in California, highly valued by parents and students throughout Los Angeles. Access to private pool and tennis courts only available to community members. Pets welcome with pet deposit, pet rent and will need to go through pet verification process. Subject to agreement by the owner.

Make this your home today and call Wookey to view at 424.202.2029.

(RLNE5028145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Mariners View Lane have any available units?
201 Mariners View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 201 Mariners View Lane have?
Some of 201 Mariners View Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Mariners View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 Mariners View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Mariners View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Mariners View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 201 Mariners View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 201 Mariners View Lane offers parking.
Does 201 Mariners View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Mariners View Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Mariners View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 201 Mariners View Lane has a pool.
Does 201 Mariners View Lane have accessible units?
No, 201 Mariners View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Mariners View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Mariners View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Mariners View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Mariners View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
