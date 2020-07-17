All apartments in Kern County
4108 AVE WILKINSON
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

4108 AVE WILKINSON

4108 Eve Street · (310) 600-0715
Location

4108 Eve Street, Kern County, CA 93307
Rexland Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2590 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Carpenter Ave School District in the Footbridge Estates! This Gorgeously 2005 Remodeled Contemporary Traditional in the Heart of Studio City Is tucked away on a Quiet Charming Street just a Couple Blocks from Ventura Blvd and Weddington Golf & Tennis. Enter the Formal Foyer and see the Beautifully Spacious Open Layout of the Home Including a Large Family Room, Open Dining Area, Generous Formal Living Room, and an Open Kitchen & Bar all Connected in the Center of this Luxurious Home. Fine Custom Cabinets, Gorgeous Granite, Commercial Appliances and Tile Flooring Complete your Gourmet Kitchen. The Private Oversized Master Suite Awaits you with a Sitting Area, Giant Walk-In Closet, Beautiful Travertine Spa Bath and French Doors Leading Out To The Private Grassy Backyard w Pergola & BBQ Area. Two more Spacious Bedrooms with Big Closets, Both of Which Have their Own Private En-Suite Bathroom. Carpenter Ave School! Enjoy the Short Walk over the Bridge to Ventura Blvd Shops and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 AVE WILKINSON have any available units?
4108 AVE WILKINSON has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4108 AVE WILKINSON have?
Some of 4108 AVE WILKINSON's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 AVE WILKINSON currently offering any rent specials?
4108 AVE WILKINSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 AVE WILKINSON pet-friendly?
No, 4108 AVE WILKINSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kern County.
Does 4108 AVE WILKINSON offer parking?
Yes, 4108 AVE WILKINSON offers parking.
Does 4108 AVE WILKINSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 AVE WILKINSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 AVE WILKINSON have a pool?
No, 4108 AVE WILKINSON does not have a pool.
Does 4108 AVE WILKINSON have accessible units?
No, 4108 AVE WILKINSON does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 AVE WILKINSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 AVE WILKINSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 AVE WILKINSON have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 AVE WILKINSON does not have units with air conditioning.
