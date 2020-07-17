4108 AVE WILKINSON

Amenities

Carpenter Ave School District in the Footbridge Estates! This Gorgeously 2005 Remodeled Contemporary Traditional in the Heart of Studio City Is tucked away on a Quiet Charming Street just a Couple Blocks from Ventura Blvd and Weddington Golf & Tennis. Enter the Formal Foyer and see the Beautifully Spacious Open Layout of the Home Including a Large Family Room, Open Dining Area, Generous Formal Living Room, and an Open Kitchen & Bar all Connected in the Center of this Luxurious Home. Fine Custom Cabinets, Gorgeous Granite, Commercial Appliances and Tile Flooring Complete your Gourmet Kitchen. The Private Oversized Master Suite Awaits you with a Sitting Area, Giant Walk-In Closet, Beautiful Travertine Spa Bath and French Doors Leading Out To The Private Grassy Backyard w Pergola & BBQ Area. Two more Spacious Bedrooms with Big Closets, Both of Which Have their Own Private En-Suite Bathroom. Carpenter Ave School! Enjoy the Short Walk over the Bridge to Ventura Blvd Shops and Restaurants.