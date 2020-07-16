All apartments in Kern County
Find more places like 4045 AVE JACKSON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kern County, CA
/
4045 AVE JACKSON
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

4045 AVE JACKSON

4045 Eve Street · (310) 844-5703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4045 Eve Street, Kern County, CA 93307
Rexland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
New! Location, location, location. Modern custom construction in the heart of Culver City complete with extra large light filled windows, new cabinets, central A/C and heating, new bathroom w/ spa tub, large outdoor space with fruit trees and more! Take advantage of this prime Culver City location conveniently located to the downtown area and the newly completed Culver Steps, Sony Pictures, Jackson Market, Carlson and Vet Parks with easy access to the 405 and 10 freeways. Front unit also available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 AVE JACKSON have any available units?
4045 AVE JACKSON has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4045 AVE JACKSON currently offering any rent specials?
4045 AVE JACKSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 AVE JACKSON pet-friendly?
No, 4045 AVE JACKSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kern County.
Does 4045 AVE JACKSON offer parking?
Yes, 4045 AVE JACKSON offers parking.
Does 4045 AVE JACKSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 AVE JACKSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 AVE JACKSON have a pool?
No, 4045 AVE JACKSON does not have a pool.
Does 4045 AVE JACKSON have accessible units?
No, 4045 AVE JACKSON does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 AVE JACKSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 4045 AVE JACKSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4045 AVE JACKSON have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4045 AVE JACKSON has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4045 AVE JACKSON?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314
Income Restricted - Casa Amelia Cadena
455 E Ash Ave
Shafter, CA 93263
Income Restricted - Agbayani Village / 40 Acres Hall
10701 Mettler Ave
Delano, CA 93215
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CASanta Maria, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CARidgecrest, CAGolden Hills, CABear Valley Springs, CATehachapi, CAShafter, CAOildale, CA
Taft, CARosedale, CAPine Mountain Club, CACalifornia City, CARosamond, CAFord City, CAAdelanto, CAOrcutt, CASun Village, CAPorterville, CASilver Lakes, CALompoc, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity