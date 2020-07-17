2821 Elmwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2821 Elmwood - Clean & Spacious NE 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Carpet, drapes, blinds, stove, refrig, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining area, hkups-electric, a/c, fenced yard, covered patio, attached garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b, *Non Smoking Home**Applicants with an approved dog are required to maintain renters insurance and submit proof of coverage for the duration of their residency as well as pay a pet deposit of $200.00 per pet** Approximately 1477 Sq ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services " located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538



