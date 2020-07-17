All apartments in Kern County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2821 Elmwood Ave

2821 Elmwood Avenue · (661) 327-4496
Location

2821 Elmwood Avenue, Kern County, CA 93305
La Cresta-Alta Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2821 Elmwood Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2821 Elmwood - Clean & Spacious NE 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Carpet, drapes, blinds, stove, refrig, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining area, hkups-electric, a/c, fenced yard, covered patio, attached garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b, *Non Smoking Home**Applicants with an approved dog are required to maintain renters insurance and submit proof of coverage for the duration of their residency as well as pay a pet deposit of $200.00 per pet** Approximately 1477 Sq ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services " located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538

(RLNE5867028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

