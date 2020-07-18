Amenities
2406 Avenida Escuela - APPLICATION PENDING
Clean & Spacious East Bakersfield 3 Bedroom + 1 3/4 Bathroom House. Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, frpl, newly tiled bathroom, fenced yard, covered patio, cooler, hkup-gas *Schools are: Horance Mann Elementary, Emerson Middle School & East High School** Applicants with an approved dog are required to maintain renters insurance and submit proof of coverage for the duration of their residency**Approximately 1990 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496
(RLNE5896495)