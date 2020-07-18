All apartments in Kern County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2406 Avenida Escuela

2406 Avenida Escuela · (661) 327-4496
Location

2406 Avenida Escuela, Kern County, CA 93306
Hillcrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2406 Avenida Escuela · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1990 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2406 Avenida Escuela - APPLICATION PENDING

Clean & Spacious East Bakersfield 3 Bedroom + 1 3/4 Bathroom House. Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, frpl, newly tiled bathroom, fenced yard, covered patio, cooler, hkup-gas *Schools are: Horance Mann Elementary, Emerson Middle School & East High School** Applicants with an approved dog are required to maintain renters insurance and submit proof of coverage for the duration of their residency**Approximately 1990 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496

(RLNE5896495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Avenida Escuela have any available units?
2406 Avenida Escuela has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2406 Avenida Escuela have?
Some of 2406 Avenida Escuela's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Avenida Escuela currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Avenida Escuela is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Avenida Escuela pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Avenida Escuela is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Avenida Escuela offer parking?
No, 2406 Avenida Escuela does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Avenida Escuela have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Avenida Escuela does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Avenida Escuela have a pool?
No, 2406 Avenida Escuela does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Avenida Escuela have accessible units?
No, 2406 Avenida Escuela does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Avenida Escuela have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Avenida Escuela has units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Avenida Escuela have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2406 Avenida Escuela has units with air conditioning.
