Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1780 Glenwood

1780 Glenwood Drive · (661) 527-3490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1780 Glenwood Drive, Kern County, CA 93306
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1780 Glenwood · Avail. Jul 21

$2,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
hot tub
1780 Glenwood Available 07/21/20 Spectacular 4 Bedroom House For Rent in Bakersfield! - Off College Ave and Oswell Street. Spectacular combination of traditional & contemporary! Architecturally stunning, luxuriously appointed 4 bedroom 4 baths, huge formal living, game room, fabulous lanai over looking lagoon-style black bottom pool & spa. Granite Gourmet kitchen with wolfe 6 burner gas stove, copper hood, built-in sub-zero refrigerator & freezer. Outside fireplace for great entertaining! New roof & AC units. This landmark home is outstanding!

School District: Horace Mann Elementary, Walter Stiern Middle, East High School

(RLNE4501226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Glenwood have any available units?
1780 Glenwood has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1780 Glenwood have?
Some of 1780 Glenwood's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Glenwood currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Glenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Glenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Glenwood is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Glenwood offer parking?
No, 1780 Glenwood does not offer parking.
Does 1780 Glenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 Glenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Glenwood have a pool?
Yes, 1780 Glenwood has a pool.
Does 1780 Glenwood have accessible units?
No, 1780 Glenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Glenwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Glenwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1780 Glenwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1780 Glenwood has units with air conditioning.
