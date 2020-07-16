Amenities
1780 Glenwood Available 07/21/20 Spectacular 4 Bedroom House For Rent in Bakersfield! - Off College Ave and Oswell Street. Spectacular combination of traditional & contemporary! Architecturally stunning, luxuriously appointed 4 bedroom 4 baths, huge formal living, game room, fabulous lanai over looking lagoon-style black bottom pool & spa. Granite Gourmet kitchen with wolfe 6 burner gas stove, copper hood, built-in sub-zero refrigerator & freezer. Outside fireplace for great entertaining! New roof & AC units. This landmark home is outstanding!
School District: Horace Mann Elementary, Walter Stiern Middle, East High School
(RLNE4501226)