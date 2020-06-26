Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6888 Ripple Court Available 07/31/20 5 bed home in RiverBend community, Eastvale schools - Entertain and Have Fun in this Comfortable Family Home

This spacious two-story, five bedroom home boasts plenty of living, entertaining and storage space. With a large open great room, full bath, dining room, breakfast nook, gourmet inspired kitchen and bedroom all on the first floor, homebuyers are sure to love the two-bay garage with an oversized storage tandem attached.



A spacious loft, full bath, laundry unit, huge master suite and three extra bedrooms –make this luxurious plan suitable to the entire family’s needs.

?Tenant inside do no disturb, contact office for more information?



