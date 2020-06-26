All apartments in Jurupa Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6888 Ripple Court

6888 Ripple Ct · (949) 930-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6888 Ripple Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752
Riverdale Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6888 Ripple Court · Avail. Jul 31

$3,400

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6888 Ripple Court Available 07/31/20 5 bed home in RiverBend community, Eastvale schools - Entertain and Have Fun in this Comfortable Family Home
This spacious two-story, five bedroom home boasts plenty of living, entertaining and storage space. With a large open great room, full bath, dining room, breakfast nook, gourmet inspired kitchen and bedroom all on the first floor, homebuyers are sure to love the two-bay garage with an oversized storage tandem attached.

A spacious loft, full bath, laundry unit, huge master suite and three extra bedrooms –make this luxurious plan suitable to the entire family’s needs.
?Tenant inside do no disturb, contact office for more information?

(RLNE3293003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6888 Ripple Court have any available units?
6888 Ripple Court has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6888 Ripple Court currently offering any rent specials?
6888 Ripple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6888 Ripple Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6888 Ripple Court is pet friendly.
Does 6888 Ripple Court offer parking?
Yes, 6888 Ripple Court offers parking.
Does 6888 Ripple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6888 Ripple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6888 Ripple Court have a pool?
No, 6888 Ripple Court does not have a pool.
Does 6888 Ripple Court have accessible units?
No, 6888 Ripple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6888 Ripple Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6888 Ripple Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6888 Ripple Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6888 Ripple Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6888 Ripple Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

