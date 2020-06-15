All apartments in Jurupa Valley
12026 Foreshore Way
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:40 PM

12026 Foreshore Way

12026 Foreshore Way
Location

12026 Foreshore Way, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752
Riverdale Acres

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2273 sqft

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This spacious single story home has a large open floor plan, Built in year 2017. Entering the house with neutral color painted Interior entirely, Brilliant large windows provide an open-wide view allow natural light falls into every room from more than one direction, bright & airy. Good quality carpet and tile flooring through-out entire room. Close to schools and shopping center. Close to school, super-markets, abundance of great restaurants, shopping centers & parks in addition easy access to the 15, 10, 60 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12026 Foreshore Way have any available units?
12026 Foreshore Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12026 Foreshore Way currently offering any rent specials?
12026 Foreshore Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12026 Foreshore Way pet-friendly?
No, 12026 Foreshore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jurupa Valley.
Does 12026 Foreshore Way offer parking?
No, 12026 Foreshore Way does not offer parking.
Does 12026 Foreshore Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12026 Foreshore Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12026 Foreshore Way have a pool?
No, 12026 Foreshore Way does not have a pool.
Does 12026 Foreshore Way have accessible units?
No, 12026 Foreshore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12026 Foreshore Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12026 Foreshore Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12026 Foreshore Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12026 Foreshore Way does not have units with air conditioning.
