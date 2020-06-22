10480 48th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752 Reservoir Farms
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10480 48th St. Available 07/17/20 Must See 3BR 1.75BA - Must see!! 3BR 1.75 BA Fireplace in living room. Ceramic tile floors. Spacious yards. 2 car garage. Not to disturb the occupants. Pets on approval. Coming soon!
(RLNE5848181)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10480 48th St. have any available units?
10480 48th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jurupa Valley, CA.
Is 10480 48th St. currently offering any rent specials?
10480 48th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10480 48th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10480 48th St. is pet friendly.
Does 10480 48th St. offer parking?
Yes, 10480 48th St. does offer parking.
Does 10480 48th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10480 48th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10480 48th St. have a pool?
No, 10480 48th St. does not have a pool.
Does 10480 48th St. have accessible units?
No, 10480 48th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10480 48th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10480 48th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10480 48th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10480 48th St. does not have units with air conditioning.