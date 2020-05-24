1455 Hollow Glen

Amenities
One-bedroom second story A-frame vacation rental. Price reflects daily rate. Parking trailers/motor home & land for horses. Views of the Volcan Mountains & seasonal pond. Within walking distance to the Historical Gold Mine town of Julian. Central to day trips to Cuyamaca fishing lake, Borrego Springs & shopping, gold mine tours, wineries, & hiking trails. Fully furnished with separate bedroom, kitchenette, refrigerator, stove, & cooking utensils. Futon in living room kitchen. Small second story deck.