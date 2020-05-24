All apartments in Julian
1455 Hollow Glen

1455 Hollow Glen Road · (619) 347-6337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1455 Hollow Glen Road, Julian, CA 92036

Price and availability

Amenities

One-bedroom second story A-frame vacation rental. Price reflects daily rate. Parking trailers/motor home & land for horses. Views of the Volcan Mountains & seasonal pond. Within walking distance to the Historical Gold Mine town of Julian. Central to day trips to Cuyamaca fishing lake, Borrego Springs & shopping, gold mine tours, wineries, & hiking trails. Fully furnished with separate bedroom, kitchenette, refrigerator, stove, & cooking utensils. Futon in living room kitchen. Small second story deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 Hollow Glen have any available units?
1455 Hollow Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Julian, CA.
What amenities does 1455 Hollow Glen have?
Some of 1455 Hollow Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 Hollow Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Hollow Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Hollow Glen pet-friendly?
No, 1455 Hollow Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Julian.
Does 1455 Hollow Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1455 Hollow Glen does offer parking.
Does 1455 Hollow Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 Hollow Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Hollow Glen have a pool?
No, 1455 Hollow Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1455 Hollow Glen have accessible units?
No, 1455 Hollow Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Hollow Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1455 Hollow Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1455 Hollow Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 1455 Hollow Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
