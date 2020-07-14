60111 Alta Loma Drive. Unit B. (Upper Floor Unit)

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

DESCRIPTION :

Completely remodeled apartment in the great Friendly Hills area of south Joshua Tree. If you are looking for a nice, newer apartment with great views and a peaceful setting....THIS IS IT!!! Everything in this unit is brand NEW!!! To save you money, both units have NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT "SPLIT" A/C & heating systems. These two elegant apartments include brand new gas range/stoves, all new kitchen cabinets, bathrooms, all new paint, in & out and beautiful new laminated and carpet mix flooring with separate laundry rooms. Each laundry room is separate and is equipped with a brand new washer & dryer unit. Each unit also has their own designated yards and gazebos for exterior activities. Heating and cooling is electric, stove, water heater and dryer are on natural gas. Located near Yucca Valley in the great Friendly Hills area of south Joshua Tree. Just 30 minutes from the Military Marine Base in 29 Palms(MCAGCC) and Palms Springs. Close to the post office, the Super Walmart, Home Depot, lots of brand new stores and schools.



APPLY SOON BEFORE THEY RENT!!!. Apply ONLINE AT OUR WEBSITE NOW!!!



APPLY ON-LINE AT: www.realty1rentals.com.



1-year lease minimum required. $1,150.00 security deposit is required.



PAY ONLY $30.00 PER ADULT.



WARNING...BE CAREFUL AS THERE ARE SOME WEBSITES THAT ARE SCAMMING PEOPLE!. IF YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR ONE OF OUR RENTALS, APPLY ONLY AT: www:realty1rentals.com. DO NOT APPLY AT OTHER WEBSITES EVEN IF THEY advertise our rentals. Some websites like ZILLOW.COM OR TRULIA.COM do advertise our rentals, but we ONLY receive notifications of your inquiry. REALTY 1 is NOT affiliated or connected with any other website/company and does NOT receive or accepts application coming from other websites or companies.



WARNING: BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT ADS ON "CRAIGSLIST". If you see this house being advertised for less than $1,150.00. That ad is a SCAM!! Do NOT send them money or give them any personal information.



REALTY 1 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IS LICENSED BY THE CALIFORNIA BUREAU OF REAL ESTATE. LICENSE # 01001091. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS RENTAL CALL OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY at (760)365-0454 Ext. 1. OR EMAIL US AT: realty1sales@gmail.com. Our office is located at: 7038 Old Woman Springs Road. Yucca Valley, CA. 92284. We are open Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm and Saturdays by appointment only.