Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities bocce court parking pool garage

LEASE PENDING;**SCAM ALERT BEWARE OF JESSE BERNSTEIN. HE IS CLAIMING TO BE HOMEOWNER* PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS...DOING SO COULD LIMIT YOUR ABILITY TO RENT THIS HOME!!!

This beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 bth home with 1368 sq. ft. sits in the heart of Jackson with wood flooring throughout, quartz counter tops, two car garage and a gorgeous outdoor space and pool!



No pets allowed! Smoking or cultivating of tobacco or ANY other products are prohibited on the entire property. (Security dep. up to the maximum security deposit permitted by law which is 2X the monthly rent for non-furnished properties & 3X the monthly rent for furnished properties or if tenant has water furniture or fish tank). Owner requires tenant to carry renter's insurance throughout tenancy. Cost depends on the value of tenants personal property. Base cost begins around $120/year and can typically be paid monthly.



Information for this listing is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified. The owner/agent is not making any warranties or representations concerning any of the details or availability. Listing details are subject to change without notice.