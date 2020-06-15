All apartments in Isla Vista
880 Camino Del Sur
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

880 Camino Del Sur

880 Camino Del Sur · (805) 685-4115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

880 Camino Del Sur, Isla Vista, CA 93117
Isla Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

roommate matching
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
roommate matching
internet access
Immediate Opening (Male)
All apartments are fully furnished and all utilities are included in the rent.

Security deposit is $500 and the activity fee is $150 giving you access to all our weekly events hosted by the resident assistants and onsite grandparents.

For more information, please check out our website www.campus880.com
Campus 880 is the most affordable student housing that is located perfectly right in the heart of Isla Vista, California. Just minutes from the University of California, Santa Barbara! Campus 880 is the only place where you can live in luxury and one check pays it all. All utilities including internet and cable are included and all apartments are stylishly furnished. We welcome all UCSB and SBCC students. Don't have roommates? Roommate matching is available.

Our resident assistants along with our amazing onsite grandparents will go out of their ways to make your life as good as possible and we promise the weekly events will help you make friends that will last forever.

Campus 880 has single, double, and triple occupancy rooms available for 2019/2020.

Single Occupancy Loft: $1080
Double Occupancy Bedroom: $875-950
Triple Occupancy Bedroom: $745
Private Apartment: $2400

Call or email us today at (805) 685-4115 or leasing@campus880.com to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Camino Del Sur have any available units?
880 Camino Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Isla Vista, CA.
Is 880 Camino Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
880 Camino Del Sur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Camino Del Sur pet-friendly?
No, 880 Camino Del Sur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Isla Vista.
Does 880 Camino Del Sur offer parking?
No, 880 Camino Del Sur does not offer parking.
Does 880 Camino Del Sur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Camino Del Sur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Camino Del Sur have a pool?
No, 880 Camino Del Sur does not have a pool.
Does 880 Camino Del Sur have accessible units?
No, 880 Camino Del Sur does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Camino Del Sur have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 Camino Del Sur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Camino Del Sur have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 Camino Del Sur does not have units with air conditioning.
