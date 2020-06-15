880 Camino Del Sur

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities roommate matching internet access

Immediate Opening (Male)

All apartments are fully furnished and all utilities are included in the rent.



Security deposit is $500 and the activity fee is $150 giving you access to all our weekly events hosted by the resident assistants and onsite grandparents.



For more information, please check out our website www.campus880.com

Campus 880 is the most affordable student housing that is located perfectly right in the heart of Isla Vista, California. Just minutes from the University of California, Santa Barbara! Campus 880 is the only place where you can live in luxury and one check pays it all. All utilities including internet and cable are included and all apartments are stylishly furnished. We welcome all UCSB and SBCC students. Don't have roommates? Roommate matching is available.



Our resident assistants along with our amazing onsite grandparents will go out of their ways to make your life as good as possible and we promise the weekly events will help you make friends that will last forever.



Campus 880 has single, double, and triple occupancy rooms available for 2019/2020.



Single Occupancy Loft: $1080

Double Occupancy Bedroom: $875-950

Triple Occupancy Bedroom: $745

Private Apartment: $2400



Call or email us today at (805) 685-4115 or leasing@campus880.com to schedule a tour!