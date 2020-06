Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

6602 Del Playa A is located in the 66 block here in the heart of Isla Vista! It can house up to 10 people with 3 bathrooms inside.

The rent is $8,800 a month with a $$8,800 security deposit. This Cabin style charmer features washer and dryers, convenient off-street parking, with an appealing large front yard, a stunning view of the Pacific ocean, which can be seen on the private balcony, and a full luxury bathroom.