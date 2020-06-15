6597 Trigo Road - 9

Amenities

We have a couple of 1B/1B apartments available at 6597 Trigo for the 2020-2021 leasing year. Each unit can fit up to three people bringing the individual rent down to $610-$640 per person in the most affordable option. Water, Gas and Trash is included in the rent. One parking spot is included in the rent, washer and dryer available onsite.



The security deposit is $1,925 and the lease goes from June to June.



For any questions or to schedule a tour, please email leasing@stgeorgesb.com or call (805) 685-4115.