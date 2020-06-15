All apartments in Isla Vista
6597 Trigo Road - 9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

6597 Trigo Road - 9

6597 Trigo Road · (805) 685-4115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6597 Trigo Road, Isla Vista, CA 93117
Isla Vista

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
We have a couple of 1B/1B apartments available at 6597 Trigo for the 2020-2021 leasing year. Each unit can fit up to three people bringing the individual rent down to $610-$640 per person in the most affordable option. Water, Gas and Trash is included in the rent. One parking spot is included in the rent, washer and dryer available onsite.

The security deposit is $1,925 and the lease goes from June to June.

For any questions or to schedule a tour, please email leasing@stgeorgesb.com or call (805) 685-4115.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6597 Trigo Road - 9 have any available units?
6597 Trigo Road - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Isla Vista, CA.
Is 6597 Trigo Road - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
6597 Trigo Road - 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6597 Trigo Road - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 6597 Trigo Road - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Isla Vista.
Does 6597 Trigo Road - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 6597 Trigo Road - 9 does offer parking.
Does 6597 Trigo Road - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6597 Trigo Road - 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6597 Trigo Road - 9 have a pool?
No, 6597 Trigo Road - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 6597 Trigo Road - 9 have accessible units?
No, 6597 Trigo Road - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 6597 Trigo Road - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6597 Trigo Road - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6597 Trigo Road - 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6597 Trigo Road - 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
