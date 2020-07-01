Camden Main And Jamboree

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room online portal sauna yoga cats allowed elevator business center cc payments courtyard e-payments game room guest parking hot tub lobby pool table smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience premiere living at Camden Main & Jamboree in Irvine, CA. Our studio, one and two bedroom open-concept apartment homes feature chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops and gas ranges. Residents of our pet-friendly community enjoy a dry sauna, a resort-style swimming pool with sunning deck, a theater room, a private dog park and a fitness center that includes a yoga and Pilates studio. Our community is close to many of Irvine's most popular restaurants and only minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and Newport Beach. Come live the lifestyle you thought you could only dream about at Camden Main & Jamboree! Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.