All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like Camden Main And Jamboree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
Camden Main And Jamboree
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Main And Jamboree

Open Now until 6pm
2801 Main St · (501) 712-5069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2801 Main St, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 362 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 267 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Unit 237 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,489

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. now

$2,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Main And Jamboree.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
online portal
sauna
yoga
cats allowed
elevator
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience premiere living at Camden Main & Jamboree in Irvine, CA. Our studio, one and two bedroom open-concept apartment homes feature chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops and gas ranges. Residents of our pet-friendly community enjoy a dry sauna, a resort-style swimming pool with sunning deck, a theater room, a private dog park and a fitness center that includes a yoga and Pilates studio. Our community is close to many of Irvine's most popular restaurants and only minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and Newport Beach. Come live the lifestyle you thought you could only dream about at Camden Main & Jamboree! Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Additional: Cable and Internet $92, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet (refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $55/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. Ask us about our pet interview process!
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Each apartment includes two parking spaces for $60 per month. Each additional vehicle is $10 per vehicle per month. And, we'll even save a spot for you! For $95 per vehicle per month, residents can reserve a parking space. Visitor parking is available on the first two floors of the parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Main And Jamboree have any available units?
Camden Main And Jamboree has 20 units available starting at $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Main And Jamboree have?
Some of Camden Main And Jamboree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Main And Jamboree currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Main And Jamboree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Main And Jamboree pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Main And Jamboree is pet friendly.
Does Camden Main And Jamboree offer parking?
Yes, Camden Main And Jamboree offers parking.
Does Camden Main And Jamboree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Main And Jamboree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Main And Jamboree have a pool?
Yes, Camden Main And Jamboree has a pool.
Does Camden Main And Jamboree have accessible units?
No, Camden Main And Jamboree does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Main And Jamboree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Main And Jamboree has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Main And Jamboree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Main And Jamboree has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Camden Main And Jamboree?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity