All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like Calypso Apartments and Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Calypso Apartments and Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
2801 Alton Pkwy · (562) 524-1309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 340 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,953

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 242 · Avail. Sep 22

$2,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 239 · Avail. now

$2,126

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$2,634

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Calypso Apartments and Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call the Leasing Office today for more information! Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Theres nothing more invigorating than making the most of your day; working hard, playing harder, and doing it again. But, in between, you need a place to relax, unwind, and truly get away. At Calypso, you can escape to a place that is more than home. Our resort-style amenities and expansive loft residences provide the comfort and space to re-center, soak in the sun, and simply savor it all. Lose yourself in the beauty of your surroundings. At Calypso, youll find spacious residences filled with light and accented with unique architectural details. And then there is everything outside Zen-like, tranquil, inviting, and just beckoning you to relax.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (studio) $400 (1 Bedroom) $500 (2 Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required - $100,000 liability.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50/month
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $350
Storage Details: 2x6 - 9x9. $40-$175

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Calypso Apartments and Lofts have any available units?
Calypso Apartments and Lofts has 10 units available starting at $1,953 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Calypso Apartments and Lofts have?
Some of Calypso Apartments and Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Calypso Apartments and Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Calypso Apartments and Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Calypso Apartments and Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Calypso Apartments and Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Calypso Apartments and Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Calypso Apartments and Lofts offers parking.
Does Calypso Apartments and Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Calypso Apartments and Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Calypso Apartments and Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Calypso Apartments and Lofts has a pool.
Does Calypso Apartments and Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Calypso Apartments and Lofts has accessible units.
Does Calypso Apartments and Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Calypso Apartments and Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Calypso Apartments and Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Calypso Apartments and Lofts has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Calypso Apartments and Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity