99 Waterman

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

DETACHED condo! Located in the desirable West Irvine Wisteria community. Short distance to Tustin Market Place, Sportspark, 5 freeway & Toll road. First floor features tile flooring throughout, granite counter, european style cabinetry, formal dining room/den. Cozy family room by the kitchen with fireplace. Oversized backyard. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, master bath features double sinks, spacious under-sink storage. Attached two car garage, washer and dryer hookups. Step to community pool, spa, playground and tennis court Award winning schools: Myford Elementary, Pioneer Middle and Beckman High School.