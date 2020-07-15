All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
99 Waterman
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

99 Waterman

99 Waterman · No Longer Available
Location

99 Waterman, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
DETACHED condo! Located in the desirable West Irvine Wisteria community. Short distance to Tustin Market Place, Sportspark, 5 freeway & Toll road. First floor features tile flooring throughout, granite counter, european style cabinetry, formal dining room/den. Cozy family room by the kitchen with fireplace. Oversized backyard. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, master bath features double sinks, spacious under-sink storage. Attached two car garage, washer and dryer hookups. Step to community pool, spa, playground and tennis court Award winning schools: Myford Elementary, Pioneer Middle and Beckman High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Waterman have any available units?
99 Waterman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 99 Waterman have?
Some of 99 Waterman's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Waterman currently offering any rent specials?
99 Waterman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Waterman pet-friendly?
No, 99 Waterman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 99 Waterman offer parking?
Yes, 99 Waterman offers parking.
Does 99 Waterman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Waterman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Waterman have a pool?
Yes, 99 Waterman has a pool.
Does 99 Waterman have accessible units?
No, 99 Waterman does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Waterman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Waterman has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Waterman have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Waterman does not have units with air conditioning.
