2-Year new home. Nicest location, overlooking community park/pool square. Granite kitchen counters. 1 BR/BA downwtains, two bedrooms upstairs each with own bathroom. Direct garage access at rear off kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 98 Revival have any available units?
98 Revival doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 98 Revival currently offering any rent specials?
98 Revival is not currently offering any rent specials.