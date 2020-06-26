All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

98 Revival

98 Revival · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

98 Revival, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2-Year new home. Nicest location, overlooking community park/pool square. Granite kitchen counters. 1 BR/BA downwtains,
two bedrooms upstairs each with own bathroom. Direct garage access at rear off kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Revival have any available units?
98 Revival doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 98 Revival currently offering any rent specials?
98 Revival is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Revival pet-friendly?
No, 98 Revival is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 98 Revival offer parking?
Yes, 98 Revival offers parking.
Does 98 Revival have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Revival does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Revival have a pool?
Yes, 98 Revival has a pool.
Does 98 Revival have accessible units?
No, 98 Revival does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Revival have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Revival does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Revival have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Revival does not have units with air conditioning.
