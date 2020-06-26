97 Waterman

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,437 sqft detach condominium home in the West Irvine. This home is full of natural light and features fresh paint, slate tile throughout most of the first floor, a spacious family room, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel GE Profile appliances, attached two car garage. Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom features dual sinks and a walk-in closet, along with two additional bedrooms and the shared bathroom. Short walk to see the association pool, spa, BBQ, playground, and tennis courts. Nearby award-winning elementary school. Just minutes to Market Place and District Shopping Center.