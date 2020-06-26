All apartments in Irvine
97 Waterman
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:13 PM

97 Waterman

97 Waterman · No Longer Available
Location

97 Waterman, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

This beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,437 sqft detach condominium home in the West Irvine. This home is full of natural light and features fresh paint, slate tile throughout most of the first floor, a spacious family room, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel GE Profile appliances, attached two car garage. Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom features dual sinks and a walk-in closet, along with two additional bedrooms and the shared bathroom. Short walk to see the association pool, spa, BBQ, playground, and tennis courts. Nearby award-winning elementary school. Just minutes to Market Place and District Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Waterman have any available units?
97 Waterman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 97 Waterman have?
Some of 97 Waterman's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Waterman currently offering any rent specials?
97 Waterman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Waterman pet-friendly?
No, 97 Waterman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 97 Waterman offer parking?
Yes, 97 Waterman offers parking.
Does 97 Waterman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Waterman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Waterman have a pool?
Yes, 97 Waterman has a pool.
Does 97 Waterman have accessible units?
No, 97 Waterman does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Waterman have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Waterman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Waterman have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Waterman does not have units with air conditioning.
