92 Costa Brava

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WOW, Absolutely gorgeous, located in one of the most demanding locations in Award wining Community of Woodbury. Just walking distances to Woodbury Towncenter , Woodbury Elementary School and all Resort like Woodbury Amenities. This beauty offers gorgeous wood flooring downstairs, Chef style kitchen with kitchen Island that opens up to Great Room, it is dressed up with granite counter tops and SS appliances. It features, 3 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms,one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Generous sized patio that is great for outdoor entertaining, 2 car side by side attached garage. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are also included.