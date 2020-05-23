All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 92 Costa Brava.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
92 Costa Brava
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:53 PM

92 Costa Brava

92 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

92 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW, Absolutely gorgeous, located in one of the most demanding locations in Award wining Community of Woodbury. Just walking distances to Woodbury Towncenter , Woodbury Elementary School and all Resort like Woodbury Amenities. This beauty offers gorgeous wood flooring downstairs, Chef style kitchen with kitchen Island that opens up to Great Room, it is dressed up with granite counter tops and SS appliances. It features, 3 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms,one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Generous sized patio that is great for outdoor entertaining, 2 car side by side attached garage. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Costa Brava have any available units?
92 Costa Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 92 Costa Brava have?
Some of 92 Costa Brava's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
92 Costa Brava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 92 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 92 Costa Brava offer parking?
Yes, 92 Costa Brava offers parking.
Does 92 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Costa Brava offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Costa Brava have a pool?
No, 92 Costa Brava does not have a pool.
Does 92 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 92 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Costa Brava has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Costa Brava have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Costa Brava does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology